Now sober Tom Holland said his drinking "really scared" him

Good Morning America

By Stephen Iervolino

After a year and a half without a drink, Tom Holland calls sobriety "the best thing I've ever done."

The 27-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home star appeared on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, where he admitted his sobriety "journey" started after a particularly "boozy" holiday. "All I could think about was having a drink," Tom expressed.

"I've always been able to drink a lot," Tom admitted. However, he decided to give a dry January a go — and found it difficult.

"I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock, 'When's it 12?' And it just really scared me. 'Wow, maybe I have a little bit of an alcohol thing,'" Holland expressed. He then decided to extend his dry spell.

Tom explained, "Two months go by and I was still really struggling...I felt I couldn't go to the pub and have a lime soda. I couldn't go out to dinner. I was really, really struggling. And I started to really worry that maybe I had an alcohol problem."

The Crowded Room star then challenged himself to last until his birthday: "If I could go six months without alcohol, then I could prove to myself that I don't have a problem," he recalled thinking.

"By the time I had got to June first, I was the happiest I've ever been in my life," Holland said.

"I could sleep better. I could handle problems better. Things that would go wrong on set that would set me off, I could take in my stride," Holland recalled. "I had such better mental clarity. I felt better. I felt fitter. And I just said to myself...'Why am I so obsessed with having this drink?'"

Holland said if his "own little journey" encourages someone "to drink less, then that's great," but he's not going to preach.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!