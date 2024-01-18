'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' lead 2024 BAFTA Film Awards nominations

The nominations for this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards have been revealed and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nominations for the ceremony sometimes colloquially referred to as the "British Oscars."
Coming in second place for nominations this year was Poor Things, the award-winning Emma Stone dark comedy from Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos; it earned 11.
Oppenheimer's nomination count -- including Best Film, Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy, Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt, and Director for Nolan -- was one short of the all-time BAFTA nominee leader All Quiet on the Western Front, which earned 14 last year.
Martin Scorsese's crime epic Killers of the Flower Moon scored nine nominations, including a Film nom, and a Supporting Actor turn for Robert De Niro, but likely Oscars frontrunner Lily Gladstone wasn't recognized in the Leading Actress category.
Also scoring nine noms was the drama The Zone of Interest from English filmmaker Jonathan Glazer.
Bradley Cooper was nominated in the Leading Actor, Director, and Original Screenplay category for his biopic Maestro, while Margot Robbie was nominated both as Leading Actress for Barbie, and as a producer in the Outstanding British Film category for backing Emerald Fennell's acclaimed Saltburn.
Here's a list of the nominations in the main categories. The full list can be found here:
BEST FILM
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
DIRECTOR
Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne - The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
LEADING ACTRESS
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
LEADING ACTOR
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
EDITING
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
COSTUME DESIGN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
MAKE UP & HAIR
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
ORIGINAL SCORE
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
SOUND
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted by the public)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
