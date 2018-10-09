T-Pain calls out Delta Air Lines for its music; Delta claps back

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

American rapper T-Pain performs prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Jan. 14, 2018, in Minneapolis.

By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

When rapper T-Pain was boarding a Delta flight last month, he was anything but thrilled to be hearing the same songs the airline often plays.

So he did what most people do these days: He tweeted about it.

“@Delta we gotta change these boarding/taxiing songs more often guys. All of Us Million milers (quick brag) have to hear these same joints multiple times a day," he wrote. "I gotta go perform in the staples center in a minute and Adele just put me in the weirdest mood. Now I’m crying. Thanx.”

The person running Delta’s Twitter account responded in a good-natured way.

“Our boarding/taxing songs are intended to provide a relaxing experience. Can you imagine what would ensue if we played ‘buy u a drank’ (a personal fave), with everyone snappin’ their fingers and what not? We’d never get anywhere on time. Necessary sacrifices, Mr. Pain. *HBN”



“Mr. Pain” (his real name is Faheem Rasheed Najm) and Delta exchanged a few more tweets before takeoff. But Delta had a surprise in store for the rapper.

When T-Pain arrived back in Atlanta this weekend after a trip to Los Angeles, he removed his headphones to hear “Buy U a Drank” playing over the the speakers on the plane.

“We just landing back in Atlanta from LAX and @delta decided they wanna show out and starts blastin 'Buy u a drank' over the speakers in the plane. Not gon lie it felt pretty (expletive) cool. Made me chuckle like a lil girl,” he wrote on a video post on Instagram.

“Delta lit,” he said in the video.