T.I. plans pop-up trap music museum, trap house escape room in Atlanta

What You Need To Know: T.I.

By Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of his album, “Trap Muzik,” rapper T.I. is bringing a unique, pop-up trap music museum to the hip-hop capital of the South.

Fader reported that the artist took to Instagram to announce the new project. “I made it a album... but WE MADE IT A GENRE!!!!” he wrote. “This is a celebration of ALL OF OUR CONTRIBUTIONS to the CULTURE WE CALL TRAP MUZIK!!!!”

The Trap Music Museum doesn’t have a set location just yet, but according to the official website, the venue will also feature an escape room.

Cost of entry for Escape the Trap Room will be $30.

In the museum, attendees will learn about a variety of featured trap artists, including 21 Savage, Future, the late Shawty Lo and more.

Fader reported the museum will open on Sept. 30. Guests can RSVP and get more information, including hours for the museum and escape room, at the Trap Museum website.