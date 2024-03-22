Prop-corn: Ghostbusters fans haunting movie concession stands for authentic ghost traps

You'd expect to find soda, popcorn and candy at movie theater concession stands, but not authentic-looking movie props.

However, in the wake of the much-memed Dune popcorn bucket's appearance, two major theater chains are offering just that to promote Friday's release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

AMC Theatres is offering a nearly 1:1 scale version of the iconic ghost trap as seen in 1984's Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel, as well as 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife and, naturally, Frozen Empire.

For $39.99, moviegoers can get the trap filled with popcorn, and thanks to a fitted plastic shape -- which is removable when you're done eating -- it can hold a bunch.

Not to be outdone, Regal Cinemas is also offering a ghost trap, sans the extra container -- but boasting lights similar to the ones seen in the movies, and retailing for $24.95.

However, the items aren't just snack conveyances for the millions of Ghostbusters fans out there -- prop collectors are grabbing them for their collections and costumers are snapping them up, too, to complete their gear.

Dave Stewart is one of them: His East Tennessee-based Smoky Mountain Ghostbusters is just one of the groups nationwide that gear up for charity and promotional appearances. He even appears in costume in Regal's in-theater ad for the prop-corn bucket.

"I was immediately impressed," he tells ABC Audio. "[A] popcorn bucket is almost a completely 'functional' trap [and] is something I never imagined a movie theater chain to do, let alone two of them!"

He adds, "Hopefully this -- along with the Dune bucket meme -- ushers in a new era of collectible: the theater prop replica."

