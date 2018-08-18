Rapper Kodak Black released from Florida jail

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kodak Black was released from a Florida jail early Saturday.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rapper Kodak Black was released from a Florida jail early Saturday morning, WPLG reported.

The 21-year-old rapper from Pompano Beach, born Dieuson Octave, but now legally known as Bill K. Kapri, was released from the Broward County Jail after serving seven months in jail for two probation violations.

He was arrested in January and charged with child neglect, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and marijuana possession, WPLG reported.

According to authorities, Black was arrested after an Instagram video showing marijuana near his son was published.

In February, prosecutors dropped two charges -- child neglect and grand theft of a firearm, WPLG reported. The rapper pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and marijuana possession. He has a pending sexual assault case in South Carolina, the television station reported.