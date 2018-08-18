Now Playing
Posted: August 18, 2018

Rapper Kodak Black released from Florida jail

Kodak Black was released from a Florida jail early Saturday.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. —

Rapper Kodak Black was released from a Florida jail early Saturday morning, WPLG reported.

The 21-year-old rapper from Pompano Beach, born Dieuson Octave, but now legally known as Bill K. Kapri, was released from the Broward County Jail after serving seven months in jail for two probation violations.

He was arrested in January and charged with child neglect, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and marijuana possession, WPLG reported.

According to authorities, Black was arrested after an Instagram video showing marijuana near his son was published.

In February, prosecutors dropped two charges -- child neglect and grand theft of a firearm, WPLG reported. The rapper pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and marijuana possession. He has a pending sexual assault case in South Carolina, the television station reported. 

