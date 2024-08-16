Reality Roundup: 'Love Island USA' item Kaylor and Aaron are done, 'DWTS' updates and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Love Island USA (Peacock)

Kaylor Martin has given an update on where she stands with Aaron Evans. The cast of Love Island USA season 6 have reunited in New York City to film the upcoming reunion special. While entering the studio to film it on Wednesday, Kaylor gave an update about her relationship status with the British deckhand. "Aaron and I are not OK," she told cameras gathered outside. "We are done, we are not together."

Speaking of the Love Island reunion, which airs Aug. 19 on Peacock, islander Caine Bacon was apparently dumped from the special, despite flying out to New York City with the intent of being featured on the show. When a fan reached out on TikTok to ask him if the reunion had been canceled, Caine replied, "It isn't I mean I've been cancelled from it lol."

Love Island Games (Peacock)

And, if you're still in need of more Love Island USA content, you're in luck. Its spin-off series Love Island Games has been renewed for season 2 on Peacock.

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Familiar faces will be heading back to the ballroom when season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Sep. 17. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all set to return to the panel, with last year's co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro also back for the new season.

