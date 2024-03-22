Reality Roundup: Annemarie Wiley exits 'RHOBH', Christine Quinn's husband arrested

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

Annemarie Wiley will not appear on the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star confirmed she was not asked to return to the series in an Instagram post shared on Thursday. "To say that I'm disappointed is an understatement," Wiley wrote. "To the fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support. I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity."

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are having another baby boy. The married couple and Dancing with the Stars pros, who are already parents to sons Shai and Rio, announced the gender of their third child Thursday on Instagram. "I've been quietly preparing myself to be a real-life wolf pack Mumma with our THIRD baby boy on the way," Peta wrote. "Maks and I are beyond happy to have another buddy for Shai and Rio."

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise (TLC)

Four Americans will travel to different countries for love in the upcoming new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. The show returns to TLC on April 22 and will find four couples embracing love in Brazil, Italy, Malta and Colombia.

In more serious news, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard, was arrested for the second time this week on Wednesday after he allegedly violated an emergency protective order, People reports. Richard was first arrested Tuesday on domestic violence charges after an alleged incident with a deadly weapon.

