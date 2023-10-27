Reality Roundup: 'Summer House', 'Teen Mom', and more drama

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week.

Summer House (Bravo)

At the season 3 premiere party of Winter House, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, who recently ended their engagement, were spotted "openly avoiding each other." Page Six sources confirmed their deliberate distance, with one insider revealing that Carl arrived first, followed by Lindsay an hour later, dispelling any hopes of reconciliation. Despite the strained atmosphere, Lindsay appeared in high spirits, sharing hugs and photos with the cast, while Carl's presence exuded somberness. The night marked their first public appearance together since their engagement concluded in August, three months ahead of their wedding date. Lindsay reportedly left shortly after Carl's arrival, seemingly unaware of his attendance.

Teen Mom (MTV)

Jenelle Evans has broken her silence after her husband, David Eason, was charged with a child abuse misdemeanor concerning her 14-year-old son, Jace. Taking to her Instagram Story, Jenelle expressed frustration stating, "You would think police wouldn't make a one sided police investigation. They didn't conduct interviews, didn't ask any information from the parents. This seems like a very bias [sic] situation like everytime before." The investigation reportedly began after Jace ran away from Jenelle's North Carolina home two months ago. E! News has reached out for comments from relevant parties but has yet to receive a response.

Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

RHONY star Ubah Hassan proudly unveiled her boyfriend, Oliver Dachsel, at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in New York City, marking their first public appearance together, per People. The identity of Ubah's Connecticut beau had been shrouded in mystery but had sparked discussions during the RHONY season. Ubah disclosed that they met through mutual friends and have been dating for over a year.

