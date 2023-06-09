Reality Roundup: 'Vanderpump Rules' Raquel drops bombshells, Kathy Hilton reveals future on 'RHOBH', ﻿and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

-During part 3 of the reunion, Raquel Leviss admitted she was intimate with Tom Sandoval in the home he shared with Ariana Madix while Ariana was out of town mourning her late grandmother. She revealed she and Tom were intimate multiple times during Scheana Shay's wedding in Mexico in August 2022, contradicting Tom's statement they only had a one-night-stand. Raquel also said she suggested to be a throuple with Ariana, an idea she said Tom shut down claiming Ariana would never go for it.

-Hulu has greenlit a 10-episode series titled Vanderpump Villa, featuring Lisa Vanderpump and the hand-picked staff of her luxurious French villa. The show dives into their lives as they cater to the extravagant desires of their affluent guests.

The Kardashians (Hulu)

-In a candid conversation with Scott Disick, Kim shared that she likes the lights off in the bedroom. "I can walk out of a photo shoot with 100 people working on set ... I can walk out in a thong. But if it's like, you're there with me, I'm like, 'Wait, don't look at me! Turn the lights off!'"



- Khloé reflected on the difference in connection with her daughter, True, compared to her son, expressing that it took her a couple of days to fully embrace the mother-daughter bond, however, with her son, it has taken her months to develop that same connection.

Real Housewives of... (Bravo)

-Beverly Hills: Kathy Hilton, 64, has officially declined the opportunity to join Season 13 of RHOBH, telling E! News she has other plans -- to be on her daughter, Paris Hilton's show, Paris in Love, on Peacock.

