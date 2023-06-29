Report: Pete Davidson in rehab amid mental health struggles

Bupkis star Pete Davidson has entered rehab after struggling with borderline personality disorder and PTSD, sources tell Page Six.

Davidson is reportedly being treated at the same facility where his close friend John Mulaney sought help for alcohol and drug issues.

A friend of the Saturday Night Live alum tells the outlet, "Pete regularly goes to rehab for 'tune ups' and to take a mental break, so that's what's happening."

“Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it," adds the source. “He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him.”

The insider says Davidson is “taking a well deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues.”

The news comes nearly two weeks after the 29-year-old comedian was charged on June 16 with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving after a March car crash into a Beverly Hills home. A week earlier, Davidson was forced to apologize to the head of animal charity PETA for leaving a foul-mouthed rant on her answer phone.

