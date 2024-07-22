Robin Williams' son shares tribute to father on what would've been his 73rd birthday

Zachary Pym Williams, son of the late actor Robin Williams, shared a post on Instagram Sunday, commemorating his father on his birthday.

"Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world," Zachary wrote on Instagram.

Williams' note was posted with a black-and-white photo of the late actor, showing him with his legs crossed and fingers connected in a meditation style.

"There's not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch," Zachary wrote.

The Oscar-winning actor and comedian died by suicide in August 2014 at age 63. Williams starred in classic comedies and dramas such as Mrs. Doubtfire, Dead Poets Society, Jumanji and Good Morning, Vietnam.

Zachary ended his message saying, "I'm so grateful and proud to be your son. Love you forever," he wrote.

Zachary is the child of Robin Williams and Valerie Velardi. Williams also shared two children, Zelda and Cody, with Marsha Garces. In 2011, Williams married his third wife, graphic designer Susan Schneider.

Zachary recently remembered his dad on Father’s Day in an Instagram post, similarly recognizing his "incredible thoughtfulness and compassion for others." He wrote, "Thank you for showing me what it truly means to be unconditionally loving and kind. I miss you and love you today and every day."

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

