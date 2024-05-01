Ryan Gosling and 'SNL''s Mikey Day return as Beavis and Butt-Head at 'Fall Guy' premiere

The Los Angeles premiere of Ryan Gosling's latest movie, The Fall Guy on Tuesday, April 30, featured a couple of surprise guests: Beavis and Butt-Head -- aka Gosling and Mikey Day, reprising their live-action depictions of the classic cartoon characters they debuted in April on Saturday Night Live.

The original sketch featured Heidi Gardner playing a journalist interviewing an artificial intelligence expert, played by Kenan Thompson. Thompson's character was distracted by two men -- played by Gosling and Day -- who bore a striking resemblance to the 1990s cartoon characters. Gardner broke character, unable to contain her laughter at the sight of Day.

As previously reported, the sketch went viral immediately, hitting 10 million views on YouTube just days after it was posted. It now stands at 13 million and counting just on that platform, and the reaction the pair got on Tuesday on the red carpet shows folks still can't get enough.

The Fall Guy -- also starring Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu and Winston Duke -- opens in theaters May 3.

