Second season of 'Star Wars: Ahsoka' in development

Lucasfilm on Tuesday, January 9, confirmed that season 2 of the Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka is in development with creator Dave Filoni.

The news was part of a larger announcement that noted The Mandalorian's next adventure would be on the big screen, after three seasons on Disney+. The Mandalorian & Grogu will be directed by the Emmy-winning small screen show's creator Jon Favreau, and get underway later this year.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as the former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, who, after the fall of the Empire, investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Its first season wrapped in October.

Season 1 of Ahsoka also starred Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, Eman Esfandi, and the late Ray Stevenson.

The press release also explained Filoni would be directing another big screen project centering on Star Wars characters who came to life on the streaming service, and that two other movies were also headed to theaters: One directed by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's James Mangold, and another from Oscar winning documentarian and Ms. Marvel veteran Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy that will center on the Sequel Trilogy character Rey, played by Daisy Ridley.



Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.