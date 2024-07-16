"For shame": Tim Robbins says Trump assassination attempt comparisons to 'Bob Roberts' are "deranged"

In the days since former President Donald Trump narrowly avoided being killed by an assassin's bullet, the internet has been rife with conspiracy theories that the incident was somehow fake — this despite the fact that the shooting left one rally attendee, Corey Comperatore, dead and the former president and two others injured.

Some online pointed to a scene in the Tim Robbins movie Bob Roberts, in which a plot was cooked up to fake an attempted assassination to help a presidential candidate's chances.

However, Robbins, who wrote and directed the movie — and has been an outspoken critic of Trump — has had enough.

Robbins wrote in a social media post, "To anyone drawing a parallel between my film ... and the attempted assassination of Trump, let's be clear. What happened [July 13] was a real attempt on a presidential candidate's life."

The actor added, "Those that are denying the assassination attempt was real are truly in a deranged mindset."

Robbins continued, "A human being was shot yesterday. Another killed. They may not be human beings that you agree with politically but for shame folks. Get over your blind hatred of these people. They are fellow Americans. This collective hatred is killing our souls and consuming whatever is left of our humanity."

