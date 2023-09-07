"Sometimes love wants to fly first class": Season 5 trailer to 'Love Is Blind'

On Thursday, September 7, Netflix dropped the drama-filled trailer for the fifth season of its reality relationship show Love Is Blind.

The Houston-based couples will be facing "the most shocking season yet," according to the streaming service, with "new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before."

The trailer shows some of the singles' rocky starts in the pods, with one dude making a first impression with a huge burp, another guy calling his "bald-a** head" his biggest insecurity and a woman explaining her past "sounds like 8,000 walking red flags."

Netflix continues, "Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world — including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they'd left behind?"

One of the females question a potential mate on his financials: "everything: The savings, checking, salary," while what looks like her dad explains, "Love may be blind, but sometimes love wants to fly first class."

The streaming giant also released the following schedule for the show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey:

Week 1 drops on September 22 with episodes 1-4; September 29 sees episodes 5-7 drop. On October 6, episodes 8-9 air, and on week 4, dropping on October 13, is the 10th episode, focusing on the contestants' weddings.

