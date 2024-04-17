Cox Media Group Miami presents Water Safety Awareness Day!

Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

Cox Media Group Miami presents our annual Water Safety Awareness Day Event powered by FPL! Join on Saturday, May 11th from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at The Lagoon at Castaway Island Water Park (located within T.Y. Park.) for this free family-friendly event that will educate parents, caregivers and children about safer practices around water and drowning prevention tools.

Participants will receive hands-on education through interactive demonstrations in and out of the water with a fun friendly environment full of food trucks, activations, photo ops with characters, live music, giveaways and more!

Free Parking for the FIRST 150 cars (first come first serve) and then it’s $3.00/per vehicle (for 8 or fewer persons).





Swimming Safety Tips to Live By: Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards. Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone. Never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child; teach children to always ask permission to go near water. Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone. Maintain constant supervision. Make sure everyone in your family learns to swim well. Enroll in age-appropriate Red Cross water orientation and learn-to-swim courses. If you have a pool, secure it with appropriate barriers. Many children who drown in home pools were out of sight for less than five minutes and in the care of one or both parents at the time. Avoid distractions when supervising children around water. If a child is missing, check the water first. Seconds count in preventing death or disability. Have appropriate equipment, such as reaching or throwing equipment, a cell phone, life jackets and a first aid kit. Know how and when to call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number. Protect your skin. Limit the amount of direct sunlight you receive between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and wear sunscreen with a protection factor of at least 15. Drink plenty of water regularly, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine in them.



