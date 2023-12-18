"That's all for now": Amanda Bynes already pausing new podcast

Amanda Bynes made headlines five weeks ago with news she was emerging to launch a new podcast.

However, after one episode, she just told her Instagram followers that she hit the pause button on Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast.

"So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I'm going to take a pause on it for now," the former Amanda Show star said into the camera.

The pair logged one interview, with Los Angeles tattoo artist Dahlia Moth, on an installment that debuted December 9.

Bynes went on to explain, "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, like say Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone. So maybe one day, if we're able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast. But for now, I'm taking a pause on it."

She closed by thanking "everyone who watched, I really hope you enjoyed it. And that is all for now!"

Bynes was optimistic upon announcing the show, which was supposed to center on "fashion, artists, actors, actresses, music and everything else!"

She said of her biochemist co-host, "Having his beautiful mind being a part of this podcast is just going to bring it to another level, I think, because he's gonna ask great questions, and I think he'll carry most of the weight in terms of topics of conversation."

