'The Drew Barrymore Show' to return in October

ABC Audio has confirmed that The Drew Barrymore Show is eyeing a return in October.

The news comes a day after a tentative agreement for the Writers Guild of America brought an end to the strike that began in May.

Barrymore became entangled in headlines related to the strike, first winning praise from strikers for stepping down in May as host of the MTV Movie and TV Awards in solidarity with the writers.

However, more recently, she was flamed for her announcement that she was resuming production of her eponymous show while the strike was still on.

She later apologized and changed course, noting on Instagram, "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over."

She continued, "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today."

After the announcement that she was pausing production until the strike was resolved, producers of other shows that were preparing to get back underway before the strike ended, like CBS' The Talk and The Jennifer Hudson Show, also made the decision to wait.

