'The Exorcist: Believer' scares up box office-topping $27.2 million debut

Universal Pictures

By George Costantino

The Exorcist: Believer, a direct sequel to the 1973 classic and the sixth film in the franchise, topped the North American box office, delivering an estimated $27.2 million in its opening weekend. The film -- starring country singer Jennifer NettlesFosse/Verdon's Norbert Leo Butz and Ellen Burstyn, who reprises her role as Chris MacNeil from the original -- snatched up an estimated $17.9 million overseas, for a global haul of $45.1 million.

That knocked, last week's box office champ, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which earned an estimated $11.8 million, to the No. 2 spot. Its two-week domestic tally now stands at $38.9 million and $87.1 million globally.

Saw X pulled up in third place this weekend with an estimated $8.2 million, bringing its two-week North American gross to $32.6 million and $52.7 million worldwide.

The Creator took fourth place with an estimated $6.1 million, bringing its two-week tally to $24.9 million. The sci-fi flick has racked up $61.9 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was The Blind, a biopic of Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson, which earned an estimated $3.1 million at the North American box office in its second week of release. That brings its domestic tally to $10.5 million.

Elsewhere, Hocus Pocus, the 1993 film starring Bette MidlerSarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, returned to theaters at No. 10 with an estimated $1.9 million haul.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!