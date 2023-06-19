'The Flash' stumbles at the box office with $55.1 million

The Flash got off to a less than flashy start at the North American box office, earning an estimated $55.1 million over the weekend -- good enough to take first, but less than the expected $70-million-plus opening, though it could add another $10 million or so on the Juneteenth holiday on Monday June 19. The movie, starring Ezra Miller as the titular character -- a.k.a. Barry Allan -- didn't fare much better overseas, where it grabbed an estimated $75 million.

Disney-Pixar's Elemental also had a disappointing opening weekend, finishing second with an estimated $29.5 million -- the lowest opening gross for a Pixar film in 28 years. The animated feature -- with a voice cast that includes Wendi McLendon-Covey and Catherine O'Hara -- added an estimated $15 million overseas for a global total of $44.5 million.

Pulling up in third place was Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, delivering an estimated $27.8 million, bringing its three-week domestic total to $280 million and $489.3 globally.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts grabbed an estimated $20 million, putting it in fourth place. The latest movie in the Transformers franchise has now earned $103 million. Worldwide, Rise of the Beasts has collected $174.3 million.

Rounding out the top five was Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, earning an estimated $11.6 million in its fourth week of release. The film has now racked up $253 million at the North American box office and $466 million worldwide.

Elsewhere, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City -- starring Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Rita Wilson, Jeff Goldblum, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, and Liev Schreiber -- scooped up an estimated $790,000 from six theaters in New York and Los Angeles. It goes wide next week.

