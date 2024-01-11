'The Good Doctor' to end on ABC with upcoming 7th season

ABC's well-performing medical drama The Good Doctor will end with its forthcoming seventh season, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The show from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature centered on Freddie Highmore's autistic physician Dr. Shaun Murphy, and the "obstacles, triumphs and milestones his character, as well as his colleagues" faced at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

The series ranked as the #1 entertainment show in the Monday 10 p.m. hour last season in the key 18-49 demographic.

In a statement, Highmore called playing Dr. Shaun Murphy "an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life."

The English actor expressed gratitude to the show's executive producers David Shore and Liz Friedman, "and lovely cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible."

Highmore continued, "Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home."

He added cheekily, "With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!"

The final season of The Good Doctor kicks off Tuesday, February 20, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

