'The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' tops holiday box office with $42 million

Lionsgate/Murray Close (Iervolino, Stephen)

By George Costantino

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes repeated at No. 1 at the domestic box office with and estimated $28.8 million from Friday through Sunday and $42 million over the five-day weekend. It's two-week total stands at $98.3 million in North America and $200 million globally.

Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix, opened in second place, grabbing an estimated $20.4 million over the three-day weekend and $32.5 million since Thursday. Worldwide, director Ridley Scott's 200 million war epic grossed $78.8 million.

Disney's Wish took third place, debuting an estimated $19.5 million between Friday and Sunday and $31.7 million over the long Thanksgiving weekend. That's far below the $35 million it was expected to earn over the three-day and $45-$50 million for the entire holiday weekend. Wish added an estimated $17.3 million at the international box office.

Fourth place went to Universal and DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together, which delivered an estimated $17.5 million for the three-day and $25.3 million since Wednesday. The third Trolls movie has grossed $64.4 million at the North American box office and $145 million after two weeks.

Rounding out the top five was Thanksgiving with an estimated $7.5 million from Friday through Sunday and $11.1 million over the five-day. The horror film has scared up $24 million at the domestic box office to date.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!