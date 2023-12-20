'The Voice' Crowns season 24 winner

The Voice revealed its season 24 winner -- Huntly, from Niall Horan's team. It's the former One Direction singer's second win in as many seasons on The Voice.

Huntly, the 33-year-old rocker from Fredericksburg, Virginia, beat out Team Reba McEntire's teen bluegrass artist Ruby Leigh, who finished second. Team Niall's Mara Justine finished third, followed by Team Reba's Jacquie Roar in 4th place and Team John Legend's Lila Forde in 5th place. Coach Gwen Stefani was shut out of the finale.

Horan became the second coach to win in their first two seasons on the show, joining Kelly Clarkson, who won seasons 14 and 15.

However, Niall won't get a chance to make it three for three after previously announcing he'd be taking a break from the show due to his busy touring schedule. Horan is gearing up for his The Show world tour in 2024. Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay will take over for him in season 25, which is set to air in spring 2024.

