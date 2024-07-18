Tink sits down with KFOXX at the 99JAMZ studio

Tink sits down with KFOXX at the 99JAMZ studio

Tink reveals the artist she listens to before going on stage

Tink clarifies her relationship status & addresses the Hitmaka situation

Tink reflects on what she would do differently in her next relationship

Tink opens up about Hitmaka, toxicity in the R&B space, and her new album Winter's Diary 5

