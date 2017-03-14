Tyler Perry announces tour dates for Madea farewell stage play

What You Need To Know - Tyler Perry

By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Last month, Tyler Perry announced he would be saying goodbye to his beloved Madea character, and now, he’s revealed dates for her final performances.

>> On AJC.com: Tyler Perry to end ‘Madea’ franchise

“Madea’s Farewell Play Tour,” which will kick off next year in January, marks the filmmaker’s 21st play and the end of the Madea franchise.

“I just don’t want to be her age [still] playing her,” he joked during an interview in October.

>> Read more trending news

The character Mabel Earlene “Madea” Simmons, played by Perry himself, first appeared as a 68-year-old in the 1999 stage play “I Can Do Bad All by Myself,” followed by the play and film, “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.”

According to Vanity Fair, Madea has appeared in dozens of productions since — and her films alone have grossed upwards of $500 million globally.

Perry wrapped up on the last series film, “Madea Family Funeral,” two years ago. The movie is set to premiere in March 2019.

Tickets for the January shows of “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour” are on sale now, with additional dates slated for announcement in coming weeks. Take a look below to find out which cities are on the schedule so far:



>> On AJC.com: How to get a job at the Tyler Perry Studios