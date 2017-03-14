Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: November 18, 2018

Tyler Perry announces tour dates for Madea farewell stage play

Comments
What You Need To Know - Tyler Perry

By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Last month, Tyler Perry announced he would be saying goodbye to his beloved Madea character, and now, he’s revealed dates for her final performances

>> On AJC.com: Tyler Perry to end ‘Madea’ franchise

“Madea’s Farewell Play Tour,” which will kick off next year in January, marks the filmmaker’s 21st play and the end of the Madea franchise. 

“I just don’t want to be her age [still] playing her,” he joked during an interview in October.

>> Read more trending news 

The character Mabel Earlene “Madea” Simmons, played by Perry himself, first appeared as a 68-year-old in the 1999 stage play “I Can Do Bad All by Myself,” followed by the play and film, “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.”

According to Vanity Fair, Madea has appeared in dozens of productions since — and her films alone have grossed upwards of $500 million globally.

Perry wrapped up on the last series film, “Madea Family Funeral,” two years ago. The movie is set to premiere in March 2019.

Tickets for the January shows of “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour” are on sale now, with additional dates slated for announcement in coming weeks. Take a look below to find out which cities are on the schedule so far:

>> On AJC.com: How to get a job at the Tyler Perry Studios

  • Jan. 18-20, 2019 - Oakland, CA at Paramount Theatre
  • Jan. 22, 2019 - Phoenix, AZ at Comerica Theatre
  • Jan. 23-26, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA at Dolby Theatre
  • Jan. 27, 2019 - Las Vegas, NV at Planet Hollywood at Zappos Theater

Related

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Tyler Perry to end 'Madea' franchise in 2019 [ajc]

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Tyler Perry to end 'Madea' franchise in 2019 [ajc]

Tyler Perry says he's no longer doing 'Madea' films after 2019.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All

 

Mobile Apps

Take www.wedr.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE