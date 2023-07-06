Uma Thurman is the president in trailer for Prime Video's hit book adaptation 'Red, White, and Royal Blue'

Amazon Studios has dropped the trailer to Red, White, and Royal Blue, the adaptation of Casey McQuiston's bestselling book.

Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of Uma Thurman's President of the United States, who has a long-running feud with Britain's Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

When a very public tussle becomes tabloid fodder and chills international relations between the two powers, the pair are forced into a staged truce.

However, the closer they get, originally just for appearance's sake, "the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected," the streamer says.

The sparks fly August 11 on Prime Video.

