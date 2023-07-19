Upcoming 'Pickleball Paddle Battle' reality show looking for players

In case you've been living under a rock over the past year and hadn't heard, pickleball is taking the world by storm — and if you needed more proof, there's a new reality show in the works.

Ace Rodrigues, CEO and founder of the Pickleball Kingdom franchise, promises Pickleball Paddle Battle will "deliver an immersive, captivating viewer experience guaranteed to unite legions of pickleball enthusiasts, sports lovers, and reality TV fans alike," as well as offer "opportunities for contestants to win prizes at a level never offered before."

He continues, "Viewers can expect awe-inspiring displays of athleticism, gripping rivalries, and emotional triumphs, all set against the backdrop of the pickleball craze that has swept throughout the world."

What's more, they're looking for players.

Rodrigues says a nationwide call is searching for "16 elite players, carefully selected based on exceptional skills and unwavering passion for the game."

The eight men and eight women "will face a series of challenging and exhilarating pickleball matches, pushing their physical and mental limits to emerge victorious."

If you think you've got what it takes, take a low-impact jog to www.pickleballpaddlebattle.tv for more information on how to apply.

