Vanessa Hudgens calls out "disrespectful" comments about her body

Vanessa Hudgens has a few words for those who comment about her body -- and women's bodies in general.

The High School Musical alum, 35, opened up in the March 6 episode of the She Pivots podcast about being the subject of pregnancy rumors across social media and how that made her feel.

"I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful," Hudgens said, recalling how her social media posts from her bachelorette getaway in October garnered comments theorizing that she was expecting.

"And I was like, 'That is so rude,'" she continued. "I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day and, like, am a real woman and have a real body."

Hudgens said she didn't let the discourse ruin what she called "one of the happiest times of my life" and instead wants to use it as a refresher for people to know "simple rules for being a good person."

"One of them is don't make assumptions ... in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies," she explained.

Hudgens said women "deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies" and hopes this moment reminds everyone to "be a little more mindful."

The Spring Breakers actress married husband Cole Tucker in December. During the She Pivots episode, she noted that there's "nothing wrong about being pregnant, obviously" and said she "can't wait for the day."

Hudgens will next be seen Sunday evening on ABC opposite Julianne Hough co-hosting The Oscars Red Carpet Show, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

