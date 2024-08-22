Victoria Beckham follows husband David with her own Netflix docuseries

By Stephen Iervolino

After the docuseries about the life of David Beckham became a hit for Netflix, Variety says the streaming service is serving up a show about his better half.

Victoria Beckham appeared in the previous series, called Beckham, and made headlines — and memes — for a scene where her former soccer star hubby forced her to admit she wasn't working class as claimed, and was in fact driven to school in a Rolls-Royce in her youth.

Beckham's missus will take center stage in the as-yet-untitled series he's co-producing, which promises appearances by her family and friends.

An official synopsis reads, "Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire — and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

