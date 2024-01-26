Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Queer Eye: The Fab Five are back for more. Watch Bobby Berk's final episodes after season 8 premieres.

Griselda: The team behind Narcos is back with a new show. Sofia Vergara stars in the series, which is available to watch now.

Prime Video

Expats: Nicole Kidman leading a drama series? Say less! Watch her new show, streaming now.

The Underdoggs: Snoop Dogg is a football star coaching a peewee team for community service in the new film.

Starz

Hightown: The case is almost closed. Tune in to the third and final season, available to watch now.

Apple TV+

Masters of the Air: Fly over to watch the new nine-part series all about the men of the 100th Bomb Group during World War II.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

