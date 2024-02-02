Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Alexander: The Making of a God: Learn all about the man who conquered the world in less than six years in the new docudrama series.

The Tourist: The streamer picked it up after it was dropped by Max. The first season is available to watch now.

Orion and the Dark: From writer Charlie Kaufman comes the latest film by DreamWorks Animation.

Hulu

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans: Ryan Murphy's back with his second season of the anthology drama series.

Genius: MLK/X: The next installment in the Genius franchise covers the lives of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Max

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Larry David says a pretty, pretty, pretty goodbye to his long-running series as the final season premieres on Sunday.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

