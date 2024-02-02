Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Alexander: The Making of a God: Learn all about the man who conquered the world in less than six years in the new docudrama series.

The Tourist: The streamer picked it up after it was dropped by Max. The first season is available to watch now.

Orion and the Dark: From writer Charlie Kaufman comes the latest film by DreamWorks Animation.

Hulu
Feud: Capote Vs. The SwansRyan Murphy's back with his second season of the anthology drama series.

Genius: MLK/X: The next installment in the Genius franchise covers the lives of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Max
Curb Your EnthusiasmLarry David says a pretty, pretty, pretty goodbye to his long-running series as the final season premieres on Sunday.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!