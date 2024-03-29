Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu

We Were the Lucky Ones: Did you read The New York Times bestseller this show is based on? A Jewish family is separated at the beginning of World War II in the new limited series.

Netflix

The Beautiful Game: Learn the true story of the Homeless World Cup in the new film.

Is It Cake?: Bakers will continue to push boundaries in season 3 of the reality competition show.

Paramount+ with Showtime

A Gentleman in Moscow: Another popular book has been made into a miniseries. You can watch the new show, which stars Ewan McGregor, now.

Disney+

Renegade Nell: A young woman framed for murder becomes an adventurous outlaw. Follow her story in the new series.

Apple TV+

STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces: Watch the revealing double feature about the private life of the famous comic.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.