Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Danielle Long

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Painkiller: Watch Matthew Broderick in this miniseries that'll teach you the origins of the opioid crisis in America.

Heart of Stone: Netflix is offering up its next action-packed adventure.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip Hop: This timely limited doc series recontextualizes the pivotal role of women in hip hop across 50 revolutionary years, from inception to the present.

Hulu
Only Murders in the Building: Jump on the bandwagon of this Emmy-nominated show in time to see Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep in season 3.

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The SeriesStep into the future and catch the entire final season now.

Prime Video
Red, White and Royal BlueTune in to this new rom-com based on the popular book, where a young prince and the first son of the United States fall in love.

Apple TV+
Strange PlanetStrange Planet humorously and insightfully delves into a distant yet familiar realm, where relatable blue creatures navigate the ridiculousness of common human customs.

Paramount+
BillionsBobby Axelrod is back to make sure the final season goes out with a bang.

Never Seen Again: The true crimes series is back with all new stories and theories.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!