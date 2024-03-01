Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:
Netflix
The Tourist: Find out what happens to Elliot in season 2 of the Australian thriller.
Spaceman: Adam Sandler is an astronaut who makes friends with a giant spider in the new film.
Somebody Feed Phil: Celebrate the joy of food with season 7 of the documentary travel series.
Hulu
Shōgun: If you're in the mood for a big-budget historical drama, this new series might be for you. You can watch the first two episodes now.
Max
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Did you miss the superhero film in theaters? You're in luck – catch up with the King of the Seas now that the movie is on streaming.
Apple TV+
Napoleon: Ridley Scott's newest film makes its streaming debut.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
