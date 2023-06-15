'What We Do in the Shadows' drops season 5 trailer

FX

By Stephen Iervolino

The mostly undead gang from What We Do in the Shadows is coming back July 13 on FX, and to spread the word, FX has dropped a new trailer.

The fifth season of the acclaimed show picks up where the last season left off: Harvey Guillén's Guillermo has lost his patience with Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and decides to find someone else to make him a vampire.

However, in the trailer, we learn the transformation isn't going smoothly — particularly what should be his transformation from a bat and back. Matt Berry's Lazlo is trying to guide him, but offering about as much help as one would expect from the self-centered character.

Meanwhile, Colin Robinson, who survives by draining people's energy, has found a perfect job to do just that — local politics. The coming attraction even shows that Colin will finally get into bed with Natasia Demetriou's Nadja, who in the trailer is also trying to find a sexual partner for the ghost of her deceased human form, which as viewers know has inhabited a creepy little doll version of the vampire.

The Staten Island-set show also features a vampire trip to the mall, according to the trailer, which shows Nandor trying to convince a cashier to use a cutout photo of Ryan Seacrest as a coupon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!