With 'Wonka' and 'Dune' sequel, Timothée Chalamet has already blown past a billion bucks in 2024

In just the third month of 2024, Timothée Chalamet has already passed a billion bucks at the box office.

The 28-year-old actor's Wonka, which came out December 15, has made more than $630 million worldwide so far, and it continues earning in theaters after the movie came to streaming.

Dune Part Two only came out March 1, but the sequel is already sand running toward the $500 million mark globally.

Of note, neither Wonka nor Dune were based on any comics property; with some exceptions — Hi, Barbie! — the superhero genre has had the lion's share of billion-dollar-plus earners in recent years.

Incidentally, Chris Pratt had a blockbuster 2023, starting with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which went on to make more than $1.36 billion worldwide and adding the more than $845 million made by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, his impressive grand total of more than $2.2 billion was tallied at the end of the year.

Considering how fast Chalamet's movies have propelled him past a billion bucks, and with his Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown slated for release some time in 2024, it will be interesting to see where Chalamet's box office bank will end up come New Year's Day.

