2024 Broward County High School National Football Showcase

2024 Broward County National Football Showcase

It’s back! Get ready for the 3rd Annual Broward County High School National Football Showcase, where seven local high schools will go head-to-head with top teams from across the country for ultimate bragging rights. Don’t miss these thrilling matchups! Check out the full lineup of this year’s showcase below and join us for an action-packed football extravaganza!

And that’s not all—99JAMZ will be on-site for the following games:

  • 8/22: Miami Northwestern (FL) vs. Coconut Creek (FL)
  • 8/24: Bishop Gorman (LV) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)

For more information about the Broward Education Foundation, please visit, https://browardedfoundation.org/.

Sponsored by the US. Army- Be All You Can Be!

2024 Football Showcase

Broward Education Foundation

©2023 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!