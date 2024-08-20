2024 Broward County High School National Football Showcase

It’s back! Get ready for the 3rd Annual Broward County High School National Football Showcase, where seven local high schools will go head-to-head with top teams from across the country for ultimate bragging rights. Don’t miss these thrilling matchups! Check out the full lineup of this year’s showcase below and join us for an action-packed football extravaganza!

And that’s not all—99JAMZ will be on-site for the following games:

8/22: Miami Northwestern (FL) vs. Coconut Creek (FL)

Miami Northwestern (FL) vs. Coconut Creek (FL) 8/24: Bishop Gorman (LV) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)

For more information about the Broward Education Foundation, please visit, https://browardedfoundation.org/.

Sponsored by the US. Army- Be All You Can Be!

2024 Football Showcase

Broward Education Foundation

