2024 High School Football Game of the Week!

2024 Football Game of the Week

It’s back! 99 Jamz presents the High School Football Game of the Week, showcasing teams from Broward and Miami-Dade counties! Join us on-site for all the live action, as these teams go head-to-head!

  • 8.31.24 - Miami Central H.S. vs. Miami Edison Senior H.S.
  • 9.6.24 - Carol City H.S. vs. Miami Northwestern H.S.
  • 9.14.24 - Dillard H.S. vs. Boyd Anderson H.S.
  • 9.20.24 - Dillard H.S. vs. Miramar H.S.
  • 9.20.24 - Miami Central Senior H.S. vs. American Heritage H.S.
  • 9.27.24 - Deerfield Beach H.S. vs. Blanche Ely H.S.
  • 9.27.24 - Homestead H.S. vs. Miami Southridge H.S.
  • 10.4.24 - Northwestern H.S. vs. Miami Central H.S.
  • 10.11.24 - Chaminade-Madonna H.S. vs. St. Thomas Aquinas H.S.
  • 10.19.24 - Blanche Ely H.S. vs. Dillard H.S.
  • 10.24.24 - South Dade H.S. vs. Coral Gables H.S.

Sponsored by the US. Army- Be All You Can Be!


©2023 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!