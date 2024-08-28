2024 High School Football Game of the Week!

It’s back! 99 Jamz presents the High School Football Game of the Week, showcasing teams from Broward and Miami-Dade counties! Join us on-site for all the live action, as these teams go head-to-head!

8.31.24 - Miami Central H.S. vs. Miami Edison Senior H.S.

Miami Central H.S. vs. Miami Edison Senior H.S. 9.6.24 - Carol City H.S. vs. Miami Northwestern H.S.

Carol City H.S. vs. Miami Northwestern H.S. 9.14.24 - Dillard H.S. vs. Boyd Anderson H.S.

Dillard H.S. vs. Boyd Anderson H.S. 9.20.24 - Dillard H.S. vs. Miramar H.S.

Dillard H.S. vs. Miramar H.S. 9.20.24 - Miami Central Senior H.S. vs. American Heritage H.S.

Miami Central Senior H.S. vs. American Heritage H.S. 9.27.24 - Deerfield Beach H.S. vs. Blanche Ely H.S.

Deerfield Beach H.S. vs. Blanche Ely H.S. 9.27.24 - Homestead H.S. vs. Miami Southridge H.S.

Homestead H.S. vs. Miami Southridge H.S. 10.4.24 - Northwestern H.S. vs. Miami Central H.S.

Northwestern H.S. vs. Miami Central H.S. 10.11.24 - Chaminade-Madonna H.S. vs. St. Thomas Aquinas H.S.

Chaminade-Madonna H.S. vs. St. Thomas Aquinas H.S. 10.19.24 - Blanche Ely H.S. vs. Dillard H.S.

Blanche Ely H.S. vs. Dillard H.S. 10.24.24 - South Dade H.S. vs. Coral Gables H.S.

Sponsored by the US. Army- Be All You Can Be!





©2023 Cox Media Group