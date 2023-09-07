(AARLCC) Black History Courses

African-American Research Library & Cultural Center (AARLCC) Saturday School Series, will be offering Black history education to families in Broward County area one Saturday each month. These courses are designed for middle and high school students.

Overview of Courses:

Lesson 1 and 2 - Intro into American Slavery Part 1 and 2



Lesson overview: Parts 1 and 2 will examine the economic motives that fueled American slavery, contrasting it with the ancient notions of servitude. We will uncover the roots of slavery, understanding how it came to be and the profound consequences it had on the African American community, stretching across centuries.



Lesson overview: In this session, we will unravel the cause behind the American Civil War, and its aftermath, known as the Reconstruction era.



Lesson overview: Students will venture into the haunting era of Jim Crow, where the shackles of slavery were replaced by a different, yet equally dangerous, reality for Black Americans.



Lesson overview: During this session, we explore the inspiring stories of courage, resilience, and unwavering determination that emerged from this pivotal chapter in history and honor the key players who fearlessly fought against the chains of injustice, prejudice, and inequality.



Lesson overview: As we explore this dynamic era, it is vital for us to comprehend the diverse approaches to Black power. Through their bold actions, they ignited a powerful campaign of Black self-love, nurturing a sense of pride within our communities that continues to thrive.



Lesson overview: During this session, we will review what the word “The New Jim Crow” represents and delve into an examination of the war on drugs and its profound impact on Black communities throughout our nation. We will shed light on the reasons behind this campaign and its far-reaching consequences, including the enduring effects of arrests and police brutality.



Lesson overview: As we come to the final stretch of our lessons, this session will reflect on the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement, the victims of police brutality, and the current state of Black America.

Registration is limited, however we are working with other branches within the Broward County Library system to offer classes at their locations as well. (HERE)

