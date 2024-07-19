Back-2-School Book Bag Events

Check out South Florida’s “Back-To-School” backpack drives, which includes, FREE giveaways, FREE school supplies, entertainment, music and more!
- Miami-Dade County School first day of school: Thursday August 15th, 2024
- Broward County School first day of school: Monday, August 12th, 2024.
Locations listed below in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties:
|August 3rd, 10:00am - 1:00pm
New Mount Olive, Mt. Herman and Mt. Bethel Ministries - Mountmentum Back to School Backpack Giveaway
Mt. Hermon A.M.E. Church
404 N.W. 7th Terrace, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311
|August 3rd 10:00am - 2:00pm
The Books & Ball Project 3rd Annual Back to School Giveaway
Miami Edison Senior High School 6161 N.W. 5th Ct., Miami, FL 33127
|August 4th 12:00pm - 3:00pm
The 6th Annual Back to School Community Block Party
Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church 10701 S.W. 184th Street, Miami, FL 33157
|August 4th 1:00pm - 4:00pm
B. Lee’s 10th Annual Back to School Backpack & School Supply Giveaway
Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex 3000 Northwest 199th Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
|August 10th 9:00am - 1:00pm
99JAMZ x Jackson Health - Back to School & Community Health Fair
Jackson North Medical Center 160 N.W. 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33169
|August 12th 3:00pm - 7:00pm
The City of North Miami’s Back to School Block Party
Joe Celestin Center 1525 NW 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33167
