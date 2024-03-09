Miami-Dade County’s Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources, Division of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) proudly announces Baynanza 2024! In its 42nd year of celebrating the ecological, economic and cultural importance of Biscayne Bay and our watershed, Baynanza culminates with the Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day.

Baynanza Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day will take place on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at 33 locations across Miami-Dade County.

Online registration for Baynanza 2024 is now open. Learn more at miamidade.gov/Baynanza All registered volunteers participating in the Baynanza Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day will receive a free commemorative t-shirt. Community service hours will be provided to all participants upon request.

Grab your work gloves, a pair of closed-toed shoes, bug spray and sun protection (it’s South Florida after all), and lend a hand to improve the environment we live, work and play in!

And since less single-use plastics produced and used = less plastic waste that can become marine debris, please bring a reusable water bottle. Be a part of Miami-Dade Plastic Free 305!





If you have questions or need help registering, please email Baynanza@miamidade.gov or call 305-372-6710. Follow the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources on Facebook, Instagram and X.

