Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

|MLK Comedy Showcase
|Date: Friday, January 12, 2024
|Time: 6pm - 10:30pm
|Location: Little Haiti Cultural Complex
212 Northeast 59th Terrace Miami, FL 33137
|Get ready to laugh and have a great time at the MLK Comedy Showcase! Join us on Fri Jan 12, 2024 at 6:00p Meet & Greet/Photo-Op HAPPY HOUR - Theater Doors open @ 7p and Show starts @ 8p for an evening filled with hilarious performances at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, FL.
This event promises to be filled of laughter, featuring some of the best comedians in business. From John Henton (Overton on the hit TV-Sitcom LIVING SINGLE) to side-splitting stand-up routines by witty comedians, you won’t want to miss this COMEDY SHOWCASE extravaganza.
|33rd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Commemorative Breakfast
|Date: Friday, January 12, 2024
|Time: 8am
|Location: Florida International University, Modesto Maidique Campus
11200 Southwest 8th Street Graham Center Ballrooms Miami, FL 33199
|Join us as we celebrate our 33rd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Commemorative Breakfast. We welcome our guest speaker Dr. Cornell William, Former President & CEO, NAACP & Professor, Harvard Kennedy School. Brooks is a fourth-generation ordained minister, civil rights attorney, social justice activist, coalition builder and writer, Cornell Brooks served as the 18th President and CEO of the NAACP.
|Homestead – Florida City Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast
|Date: Friday, January 12, 2024
|Time: 7am - 9am
|Location: Phichol Williams Community Center
951 Southwest 4th Street Homestead, FL 33030
|The Homestead and Florida City communities will unite to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the annual MLK Community Breakfast Friday, January 12, 2024, from 7 am to 9 am at the Phichol Williams Community Center, located at 951 SW 4th Street, Homestead, Florida 33030. The theme for the event, “Equity in Education: Bridging History and Progress,” will shed light on the significance of equal and equitable access to education and its importance to ongoing civil rights movements across the nation. This year’s commemoration will honor both the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and acknowledge the 70th anniversary of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision that brought education to the forefront of the civil rights movement.
|MLK City Golf Championship
|Date: Friday, January 12, 2024
|Time: 8am
|Location: Pompano Beach Municipal Golf Course
1101 North Federal Highway Pompano Beach, FL 33062
|The City of Pompano Beach is proud to announce the third annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Golf Championship. A thrilling golf event is taking place at the Pompano Beach Municipal Golf Course in sunny Pompano Beach, FL, USA. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just starting, this in-person event promises a fun-filled day of friendly competition and camaraderie. The tournament will feature 4-person teams playing a scramble format with an 8:30 shot-gun start on the Pines Course.
The cost per team is $300.00 and includes 18 holes of golf, complimentary food and drinks on the course, a post-round luncheon, and a trophy presentation at Galuppi’s. Interested in becoming a sponsor? Hole Sponsorship Opportunity, including Tee Signs, is $150.00.
|Experience JD Lawrence’s SKITZophrenia
|Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024
|Time: 2pm - 5:30pm
|Location: Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts-
Florida Memorial Theater
15800 NW 42 AVE Miami Gardens, FL 33054
|JD Lawrence’s SKITZophrenia, inspired by actual adverse childhood experiences, is about an elderly man who just suffered a stroke. However, after taking an Adverse Childhood Experience test and scoring a ten out of ten, he learns that his medical challenges could be linked to his adolescent years growing up. PTSD, suicide, schizophrenia, depression, domestic violence, drugs & alcohol are all confronted. In this ninety-minute one-man memoir written, directed, and survived by JD Lawrence who made history in 2019 when Lawrence trumped the Guinness World Records title of “Playing The Most Characters In A One-Man Show.”
|47th Annual MLK Parade & Festival
|Date: Monday, January 15, 2024
|Time: 11 am
|Location: Liberty City route running from NW 54th St and 10th Ave. to 32nd Ave.,
|America’s oldest and largest Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade to be held in Miami
Free public event and Family Festival honors and advances Dr. King’s legacy
This year’s theme is “Transforming the Dream,” which celebrates the 61st anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech and advocates for taking nonviolent action toward achieving equality, justice, and change for all.
Beginning at 11 a.m., the 2.5-hour parade takes place along NW 54th Street on a route from NW 10th Avenue to NW 32nd Avenue that follows the sacred ground Dr. King once travelled during his frequent visits to Miami. The festivities continue until 6 p.m.,at a Family Festival in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park with live music, dance and theatrical performances, a crafts marketplace, food vendors, and children’s activities.
|5000 Role Models of Excellence Project
31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast
|Date: Monday, January 15, 2024
|Time: 9am
|Location: The Miami Beach Convention Center
1901 Convention Ctr Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
|31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast, is the largest of its kind in the nation, on Monday, January 15, 2024.
The scholarship breakfast audience will be a large multi-cultural cross-section of our ethnically rich
community, comprised of elected officials, community organizations, religious institutions, and Role
Model Mentors. The 2023 Breakfast was indeed an overwhelming success, and the dream of a
post-secondary education became a reality for 50 Wilson Scholars in the Class of 2023.
|Miramar MLK Parade & Festival
|Date: Monday, January 15, 2024
|Time: 11am - 4pm
|Location: 8501 Sherman Cir S
8501 Sherman Circle South Miramar, FL 33025
|A fun-filled day of food, music and a kids zone. Culminated with the annual parade around Sherman Circle in Dr. MLK Jr’s honor
|Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 5K Run/Walk
|Date: Monday, January 15 2024
|Time: Registration: 6:30AM
Warmup: 7:30AM
Shotgun Start: 8:00AM
Awards/Presentations: 10:30AM
|Location: MLK Metrorail Station
6205 NW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL 33142
|The longest running MLK Day Race in Miami-Dade County hosted by the Progressive Officers Club, Inc. This historic race takes place in the streets of Miami in celebration of Dr. King’s legacy. This exciting event brings together a diverse community, promoting equality and social justice. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just starting out, this race is for everyone! Join us on MLK Day for a memorable and empowering race experience in the heart of Miami.
Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit Women of H.O.P.E. (Health Occupations Promoting Education)! This great organization is dedicated to provide assistance to individuals battling auto immune diseases in addition to providing hair prostheses (wigs).
Bring your entire family, as we have various prizes and giveaways! Race T-Shirts will be provided to all participants, and medals will be awarded to the top 3 finishers in each age group.
|22nd Annual MLK Old School Music Celebration
|Date: Saturday February 3rd, 2024
|Time: 7:30 PM EST
|Location: Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC)
3800 NW 11th Pl, Lauderhill
|It’s our 22nd Anniversary of the MLK Concert Series! The City of Lauderhill and the MLK Task Force Committee are thrilled to bring you an unforgettable night of Soulful R&B, Funk, and Reggae at our 2024 MLK Old School Music Celebration.
Join us at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) for performances by music legends Tony Toni Tone, Shirley Murdock, Hal Anthony, The Old Skool Gang, and Ms. Lenora Jaye.
