EDGE OF TOMORROW A celebration of South Florida philanthropists

Peter London Global Dance Company in its 12th season and listed by The Miami New Times as one of “Miami’s Top Ten Dance Companies” presents a one-of-a-kind, electrifying dance concert of new and repertory works featuring an electrifying and passionately delivered new millennium choreography and performances by leading American contemporary and Afro-Diaspora choreographers.

Edge of Tomorrow is fired up to the hilt with a world premiere AS AN OFFERING by Jamar Roberts, America’s most sort after African American choreographer commissioned by the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, a solo work DEEPLY ROOTED choreographed by Lloyd Knight (Martha Graham principal) and a solo work IN SOLIDARITY choreographed and performed by Richard Villaverde (Martha Graham soloist). Jamar Roberts’ AS AN OFFERING and Lloyd Knight’s DEEPLY ROOTED are accompanied by world premiere scores by renowned jazz trumpeter and award-winning composer, Etienne Charles. Award winning choreographer, Justin Rapaport will premiere his new soul & spirit altering choreographic solo CURRENT.

The performances will be brilliantly executed by a magnificent array of Miami’s finest contemporary dancers of grace, dynamically elevated spirit & soul, creative imagination, and technical virtuosity... trained in classical ballet, modern and contemporary dance, African Diaspora dance, jazz and hip-hop. They include PLGDC principal Leon Cobb, former artist with the Martha Graham Dance Company, Jose Limon Dance Company and MOMIX. Maria Burt, Clinton Harris and Herne Jean Baptiste.

New company works: COMBINASION, a fascinating and dynamic work by David Milome, international hip-hop artist from Martinique and the contagiously hot and wild Children of the Underground and the warp speed ahead LUNAR LANDING by Peter London.

The Peter London Global Dance Company: EDGE OF TOMORROW When: December 28-30 @ 7:30pm and December 31 @2:00pm Where: Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

EDGE OF TOMORROW, the blazing and electrically charged program weaves a dynamic and thrilling movement narrative of the dance and music from Africa to Europe and the Americas, with the divine ones by any means necessary, holding on to their soul sustaining traditional dance and music rituals, both sacred and secular, fusing the concepts with new world cultures and innovative changes that kept the core of the concepts intact. Driving and pulsating, you will be off your seats with movement and music that carries your soul from temple to street, to the divine underground, and the hidden halls of your heart. The Peter London Global Dance Company is Miami’s leading multiethnic and multicultural dance company with dancers, choreographers, repertory, musicians and artists that displays the rich, multicultural heritage of the city’s global community in a colorful explosion of contemporary dance, Afro-Caribbean and Latin dance, imbued with spiritual energy and duende while sizzling with Miami’s heat and agua dulce.

