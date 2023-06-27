4th of July Events

In honor of July 4th, America’s Independence Day, here’s what some patriots, politicians and other people have to say about the freedom we cherish.

“We, the People, recognize that we have responsibilities as well as rights; that our destinies are bound together; that a freedom which only asks what’s in it for me, a freedom without a commitment to others, a freedom without love or charity or duty or patriotism, is unworthy of our founding ideals, and those who died in their defense.” – Barack Obama

4th JULY 2023

July 4th Food Trucks & Fireworks Celebration

July 4th Food Trucks & Fireworks Celebration Date: July 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM Location: Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex 3000 NW 199th Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056

On July 4th, join the City of Miami Gardens for a special Food Trucks and Fireworks Celebration at Betty Ferguson in Miami Gardens.

City of Miami Beach 'Fire on the Fourth' Independence Day Celebration!2

Fire On The Fourth Date: Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 Time: 3PM – 9PM Location: 73 Street and Collins Avenue Fireworks and drones will once again light up the skies over Miami Beach. With a dedicated family zone, food trucks, live entertainment and a rock climbing wall, this outdoor festival marks the nation’s 247th birthday with the return of the city’s annual Fire on the Fourth celebration in North Beach.

Fort Lauderdale 4th of July Spectacular Fest & Fireworks 2023 featuring headliner Flo Rida

Fort Lauderdale 4th of July Spectacular Fest & Fireworks 2023 Date: Tuesday, Jul 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm Location: Las Olas Oceanside Park

3000 East Las Olas Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 United Celebrate America’s Independence Day at the City of Fort Lauderdale’s FREE 4th of July Spectacular featuring headliner Flo Rida!



The Independence Day Celebration will feature a patriotic extravaganza in Las Olas Oceanside Park and on Fort Lauderdale Beach featuring live bands, a kids zone, beach games, contests, family activities, and a dazzling fireworks display. The kids zone provides nonstop energy and excitement with plenty of music, inflatable water slides, face painting, and a variety of other amusing beach games. The adults can also enjoy or partake in an old-fashioned hot dog and apple pie eating contests.



As the sun goes down, the celebration heats up with live music and entertainment. After the sun sets all eyes will turn toward the sky for the City’s spectacular 23-minute fireworks show on Fort Lauderdale Beach at 8:45 p.m. This dazzling pyrotechnic display is an annual favorite of children and adults of all ages!

Fourth of July Hometown Celebration 5K Run/Walk

Fourth of July Hometown Celebration 5K Run/Walk Date: Tuesday, July 4th 2023 Time: 7:15 AM – 9:00 AM Location: Weston Town Center 1675 Market St, Weston, Florida Gather your family and friends and join the race this Independence Day holiday. Get dressed in your patriotic best and enjoy a festive race. Whether you walk or run, you are sure to have fun!



New Route: Area of Weston Town Center - (Check in near the Bell Tower on Main Street)



All participants will receive a finisher medal and a race t-shirt. Race Registration is REQUIRED: https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=74377&eventId=698576

Sponsored by the YMCA of South Florida, the Weston YMCA Family Center and the City of Weston

4th of July All-American Celebration in Tamarac

4th of July All-American Celebration in Tamarac Date: Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 Time: 6pm to 9:30pm Location: Tamarac Sports Complex

9901 NW 77th Street, Tamarac, FL, 33321 Celebrate the 4th of July with a free outdoor concert, kid’s area with inflatables, face painting, arts and crafts, fireworks, and food trucks.



Firework display kicks off promptly at 9cpm.

Independence Day Celebration: Celebrating 70 Years of Community

Independence Day Celebration: Celebrating 70 Years of Community Date: Tuesday, July 4th 2023 Time: 9am to 10pm Location: Plantation Central Park, Plantation, Florida The City of Plantation and the Seminole Classic Casino present the City’s 2023 Independence Day Celebration, themed “Celebrating 70 Years of Community”!



THE INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE begins at 9:00 am at the corner of West Broward Boulevard and N.W. 46th Avenue. The parade heads west to N.W. 69th Avenue, turning right on N.W. 4th Street, ending at City Hall with an awards ceremony. The parade route roads will be closed to traffic during the parade, starting at approximately 7:00 am and ending at 11:00 am).



KID’S ZONE, CONCERT and FIREWORKS are held at the Plantation Central Park Ball Fields. The kid’s zone begins at 6:00 pm and the concert begins at 7:00 pm, featuring Havoc 305. The Fireworks follow at 9:00 pm featuring Zambelli Fireworks.



Food is available for purchase during the evening program.



The Parade, Kid’s Zone, Concert and Fireworks Showcase are FREE.

4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza in Pompano Beach

4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza in Pompano Beach Date: Tuesday, July 4th 2023 Time: 5:30pm to 9:30pm Location: Fisher Family Pier

222 N Pompano Beach Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL, 33062 Join the City of Pompano Beach Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday, July 4 for our Annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza. This event will begin at 5:30pm with live music from Rubixx Band, an 80′s Tribute Band. Then, at 7:00pm, the Speaker Box Band will take the stage to perform some of your favorite Top Hits from the 80’s through today! All live music will take place on the beach, just south of the Fisher Family Pier.



The Firework Show begins at 9pm- you won’t want to miss it!

4th of July Celebration!

City of Deerfield Beach 4th of July Celebration! Date: Tuesday, July 4th 2023 Time: 5pm- 9:30pm Location: City of Deerfield Beach Pier (Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21st Ave) The City of Deerfield Beach is excited to announce that this year’s 4th of July event will be back at the beach. The celebration kicks off at noon with music, vendors, and more. The night will be wrapping up with a spectacular fireworks show!

"Lights, Camera, Action!" Parade & Family Fun Day in Sunrise

Lights, Camera, Action! Parade & Family Fun Day in Sunrise Date: Tuesday, July 4th 2023 Time: 9am to 12pm Location: City Park

6600 Sunset Strip, Sunrise, FL, 33351 July 4th festivities begin early in Sunrise, with movie-themed floats and marching units parading through town before enjoying refreshments and a children’s fun zone.



The procession runs along the Sunset Strip from NW 12th Street to City Park. The fun continues with snow cones, playground and splash pad, and a fun zone with an inflatable water slide, obstacle course, rock wall and more.



Swimsuits recommended for kids.

4th of July Celebration and Fireworks

City of Miramar 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Date: Tuesday, July 4th 2023 Time: 6pm - 8:30pm Location: Miramar Regional Park 16801 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027 Our famous 4th of July celebration and fireworks display!



Including the Miramar Land Kid Zone!

Wet & Dry Zone (Bring your swimwear and towels)

Big games, foam party, food trucks, a dj dance party and more!

Gates open at 5:30pm

Fireworks Display starts at 9pm

$10 parking



*No coolers, pets, drones or personal fireworks allowed

City of South Miami's Fourth Of July Celebration

City of South Miami’s Fourth Of July Celebration Date: Tuesday, July 4th 2023 Time: 5pm - 9:30pm Location: Palmer Park 6100 Southwest 67th Avenue South Miami, FL 33143 Fireworks will once again light up the skies of South Miami at our annual Fourth of July Celebration event! Bring the family and friends to enjoy an evening of live entertainment, food trucks, kids activities, and a spectacular fireworks display show.



T﻿he event will start at 5pm and fireworks will begin at 9pm.



Bring your own blankets and/or lawn chairs, No alcoholic beverages or pets allowed.



F﻿or more information, email parks@southmiamifl.gov or call 305-668-3873.

4th of July Star-Spangled Spectacular Celebration on Hollywood Beach

City of Hollywood 4th of July Star-Spangled Spectacular Celebration Date: July 4, 2023 Time: 5pm - 9pm Location: Hollywood Beach All are welcome to celebrate our nation’s birthday on Hollywood Beach at the annual Star-Spangled Spectacular 4th of July Celebration. Sponsored by the City of Hollywood Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts, this annual July 4th event will feature entertainment beginning at 5:00 p.m., and a dazzling offshore fireworks display beginning at 9:00 p.m.

City of Margate July 4th Celebration

City of Margate July 4th Celebration Date: July 4, 2023 Time: 9am-9pm Location: Margate, FL 33063 Join us to celebrate Independence Day in Our Margate!

Independence Day Parade, 9 a.m. - Margate Boulevard from 76th Avenue to City Hall

Calypso Cove Pool Party, 1-4 p.m. - 6200 Royal Palm Boulevard

Concert and Food Trucks, 5-9 p.m. - Featuring the VAM Band

Spectacular Fireworks, 9 p.m. - NW corner of Margate Boulevard and State Road 7.

“The winds that blow through the wide sky in these mounts, the winds that sweep from Canada to Mexico, from the Pacific to the Atlantic - have always blown on free men.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

“We on this continent should never forget that men first crossed the Atlantic not to find soil for their ploughs but to secure liberty for their souls.” – Robert J. McCracken

“Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.” - John F. Kennedy

“In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt

“You can’t separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom.” – Malcolm X

“Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it.” – George Bernard Shaw

“You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4, not with a parade of guns, tanks, and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics where kids throw Frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy, and the flies die from happiness. You may think you have overeaten, but it is patriotism.” – Erma Bombeck

“My God! How little do my countrymen know what precious blessings they are in possession of, and which no other people on earth enjoy!” – Thomas Jefferson

“Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.” – Abraham Lincoln

“The essence of America—that which really unites us—is not ethnicity, or nationality, or religion. It is an idea—and what an idea it is: that you can come from humble circumstances and do great things. That it doesn’t matter where you came from, but where you are going.” – Condoleezza Rice

“Freedom is never free.” – Author Unknown

“With freedom comes responsibility .” - Eleanor Roosevelt

“There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what is right with America.” – William J. Clinton

“Patriotism is easy to understand in America; it means looking out for yourself by looking out for your country.” – Calvin Coolidge

“My country, ‘tis of thee, Sweet land of liberty, Of thee I sing, Land where my fathers died, Land of the pilgrims’ pride, From every mountainside, Let freedom ring!” – Samuel Francis Smith

“Republicans believe every day is the Fourth of July, but the Democrats believe every day is April 15.” – Ronald Reagan

“I believe in America because we have great dreams, and because we have the opportunity to make those dreams come true.” - Wendell Willkie

“So let freedom ring from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire. Let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York. Let freedom ring from the heightening Alleghenies of Pennsylvania! Let freedom ring from the snowcapped Rockies of Colorado! Let freedom ring from the curvaceous peaks of California! But not only that; let freedom ring from Stone Mountain of Georgia! Let freedom ring from Lookout Mountain of Tennessee! Let freedom ring from every hill and every molehill of Mississippi. From every mountainside, let freedom ring.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

“Courage, then, my countrymen, our contest is not only whether we ourselves shall be free, but whether there shall be left to mankind an asylum on earth for civil and religious liberty.” – Samuel Adams

“It is time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget: that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots, we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American Flag.” – Donald Trump

Here are some facts about the Declaration:

Two of the Declaration’s signers died 50 years to the day (July 4, 1826) after the document was adopted. Both were presidents -- Thomas Jefferson and John Adams. They died within hours of each other. It is reported that John Adam’s last words were, “Jefferson lives.”

The first public reading of the Declaration took place on July 8, 1776, in Philadelphia.

The printer, John Dunlap, was asked to make about 200 copies. It’s believed only 26 Dunlap copies still exist.

Not one of the men who signed the Declaration of Independence was born in America. America did not yet exist on July 4, 1776. Most of the signers -- all but 8 -- were born in one of the 13 colonies.

The youngest to sign - Thomas Lynch, Jr. and Edward Rutledge. Both were only 26.

The oldest to sign - Benjamin Franklin. Franklin was 70.

The original sheet of parchment that was signed is 24¼ by 29¾ inches.

The Declaration is housed in the National Archives in Washington DC in a special vault. The copy is not the draft that was approved by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. Instead it is a formal copy that the Continental Congress hired someone to make for them after the text was approved. This was the copy signed on August 2, 1776.





