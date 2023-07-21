Miami Heat Wave Dance: COMBINATION

Miami-Dade Cultural Affairs Department’s International Cultural Partnership Collaboration with Peter London Global Dance Company & MD Company of Martinique Presents COMBINATION

An electrifying and passionately delivered new millennium movement choreographed and directed by David Milome, Artistic Director of MD Company and Peter London, Artistic Director of PLGDC

Peter London Global Dance Company

Peter London Global Dance Company in its 13th season and listed by Miami New Times as one of Miami’s “Top Ten Dance Companies” presents a one-of-a-kind, electrifying dance concert of new and repertory works featuring women choreographers and musicians and a magnificent array of Miami’s finest contemporary dancers of grace, creative imagination, and technical virtuosity ...trained in classical ballet, modern and contemporary dance, Afro-Caribbean, jazz and Hip-Hop.





Featured in this program is the Metamorphosis Dance Company and the Sat Kathak Kala Sangam Dance Companies of Trinidad and Tobago. Hailed as two of the leading cultural dance ambassadors of the twin Islands nation, MDC will deliver fresh and vibrant Afro-Caribbean and Contemporary choreography and SKKS will offer exciting and mesmerizing classical Indian dance and music that includes Kathak and Odissi. Both companies will offer community educational classes and workshops for the general public.

Peter London Global Dance Company

The new works: World premiere of a fascinating and dynamic MD Company performed work by David Milome, and the world premiere of his contagiously hot and wild work for PLGDC, that includes the ferocious dancers of MD Company. London’s world premiere of “Children of the Underground” created for MD Company and which includes PLGDC technical virtuosic and spiritually possessed dancers, weaves a dynamic and thrilling movement narrative of the journey of Africans from the Continent, over the Atlantic, into the Americas and the Caribbean, and by any means necessary, held on to their soul sustaining traditional dance and music rituals, both sacred and secular, with innovative changes that kept the core of the concepts intact. Driving and pulsating off your seat movements and music carries the soul from temple to street to underground New York City club houses and hidden rituals.

Peter London Global Dance Company

Repertory:

The blazing and electrically charged program includes PLGDC’s La Danse Vie with high Octane music from Jazz Trumpeter and Band Leader of Creole Soul, Etienne Charles and master pannist and composer Leon Foster Thomas of the critically acclaimed 2023 album CALISANTIUS.





The Peter London Global Dance Company is Miami’s leading multiethnic and multi-cultural dance company with dancers, choreographers, repertory, musicians and artists that displays the rich, multicultural heritage of the city’s global community in a colorful explosion of contemporary dance, Afro-Caribbean and Latin dance, imbued with spiritual energy and duende while sizzling with Miami ‘s heat and agua dulce.

Stay Connected: Peter London Global Dance Company Inc,

PO BOX 611671

North Miami, FL 33261

(786) 209-5353

peterlondon@plgdc.org

PLGDC is a Not for Profit 501 (C) (3) Charity designation by the US IRS. About PLGDC The Peter London Global Dance Company (PLGDC) is a recipient of a $120,000 grant as part of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation’s 2011 Knight Arts Challenge. This grant was awarded to Peter London to develop the talents of local dancers and choreographers, and in his thirteenth year leading PLGDC, he has made great strides. The company, an Artist in residence at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex (LHCC) since 2011, an Arts Partner at the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts, Miami-Dade County since 2013, and a member of the prestigious Salon at The Betsy Hotel on Miami Beach, has blazed a lightening speed trail to critical acclaim, becoming South Florida’s leading professional multi-cultural contemporary dance company. PLGDC has presented dynamic and exciting cutting edge modern dance works influenced by American classical modern dance, classical ballet, jazz, native American dance, South American, Caribbean, West African and Caribbean Dance forms.

