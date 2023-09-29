Supa Cindy in collaboration with the City of North Miami Beach are excited to announce, “Queens Don’t Compete” Women’s Reset, a special event created in honor of Supa Cindy Day. This event aims to celebrate women and cast a vital spotlight on the significance of mental health and wellness. Join us on Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 11 AM to 3 PM at the YES Auditorium located inside of North Miami Beach City Hall at 17011 NE 19th Avenue in the beautiful city of North Miami Beach.

During the one-of-a-kind event designed to empower women to prioritize self-care, attendees will enjoy a complimentary day of pampering and self-love that will include…

Intimate Yoga Sessions

Guided Meditation

Relaxing Massages

Revitalizing Facials

Luxurious Manicures

Soothing Pedicures

Delectable Food Options

Engaging Health and Wellness Activities

Inspirational Guest Speakers

Captivating Live Performances

Exclusive Swag Bags

And a host of additional surprises

The “Queens Don’t Compete” Women’s Reset, a day dedicated to nurturing both the body and soul, is an opportunity for women to come together, prioritize their mental well-being, and celebrate self-love in a supportive and uplifting environment.

“As women, our greatness can only shine bright if we are strong within, both mentally and physically. This is the perfect time for a reset.” Don’t miss out on this special occasion to celebrate women and shine a vital spotlight on the significance of mental health and wellness.

To get involved or for sponsorship opportunities, please contact supacindyday@gmail.com.





