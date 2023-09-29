Supa Cindy in collaboration with the City of North Miami Beach are excited to announce, “Queens Don’t Compete” Women’s Reset, a special event created in honor of Supa Cindy Day. This event aims to celebrate women and cast a vital spotlight on the significance of mental health and wellness. Join us on Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 11 AM to 3 PM at the YES Auditorium located inside of North Miami Beach City Hall at 17011 NE 19th Avenue in the beautiful city of North Miami Beach.
During the one-of-a-kind event designed to empower women to prioritize self-care, attendees will enjoy a complimentary day of pampering and self-love that will include…
- Intimate Yoga Sessions
- Guided Meditation
- Relaxing Massages
- Revitalizing Facials
- Luxurious Manicures
- Soothing Pedicures
- Delectable Food Options
- Engaging Health and Wellness Activities
- Inspirational Guest Speakers
- Captivating Live Performances
- Exclusive Swag Bags
- And a host of additional surprises
The “Queens Don’t Compete” Women’s Reset, a day dedicated to nurturing both the body and soul, is an opportunity for women to come together, prioritize their mental well-being, and celebrate self-love in a supportive and uplifting environment.
“As women, our greatness can only shine bright if we are strong within, both mentally and physically. This is the perfect time for a reset.” Don’t miss out on this special occasion to celebrate women and shine a vital spotlight on the significance of mental health and wellness.
To get involved or for sponsorship opportunities, please contact supacindyday@gmail.com.
