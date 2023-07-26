Although the event is called the Black Male Summit Miami, we invite and welcome ALL youth, regardless of their gender, race, ethnicity or background, to join us.

The Smart’N Up Black Male Summit is a one day event that aims to inspire our youth by presenting critical information in a way that motivates them to make better choices for their future. We encourage them to view past mistakes as steppingstones rather than stumbling blocks and to see the opportunities that lie within adversity.

Smart’N Up Black Male Summit

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES DATE: Friday, August 11, 2023 TIME: 11:00 am LOCATION: Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater

819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136 The Summit is open to all youth regardless of their gender, race, ethnicity or background (ages 12-18), and best of all, the event is totally FREE.



Registration is mandatory & all youth MUST be accommpanied by a parent or guardian!!!

CONTACT EMAIL: info@teesmiami.org

Statistics show that on any given day, nearly 60,000 youth under the age of 18 are incarcerated in juvenile jails and prisons in the United States. Additionally, 2.08 million 12- to 17-year-olds nationwide report using drugs in the last month, with 83.88% reporting marijuana use. By inspiring, instructing, and redirecting these young people, we hope to help them avoid these outcomes. Our goal is to address these issues in a way that resonates and awakens their consciousness.

The remainder of 2023 can be one of POWER and POSITIVITY or it could be a bloodbath. In the end, it will be what WE make it.

We need all hands on deck! Get involved and join us for the Miami Black Male Summit. Registration is mandatory but it’s FREE!

ALL youth MUST be accompanied by a parent or guardian!!!

