Trayvon Martin Foundation’s 12th Annual Remembrance Weekend

TMF’s Annual Remembrance Weekend is held as a tribute to Martin, a racially-profiled, unarmed teen who met an untimely gun-related death while walking home in Sanford, Florida on Feb. 26, 2012. The Trayvon Martin Foundation, founded by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin in March 2012, is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering emotional and financial assistance to families coping with the loss of a child due to gun violence.

Join the Trayvon Martin Foundation (TMF) on February 3rd for their annual community event to commemorate Trayvon Martin’s legacy.

The **Peace Walk & Peace Talk** begins at Walt Frazier Park in Carol City, and concludes at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Complex in Miami Gardens. Featuring an inspiring lineup of motivational speakers, food trucks, vendors, music, and giveaways, this event is open to all ages. Don’t miss out on the TMF’s 12th Annual Remembrance Weekend.

**Sunday, February 4: Remembrance Gala**

The weekend culminates with the Remembrance Gala, an evening filled with reflections, tributes, and a celebration of Trayvon’s impact. It’s a time to gather, remember, and continue the conversation about social justice and community empowerment.

**Tickets Available Now**

Together, let’s continue the journey towards peace and justice. Join us in this heartfelt remembrance and stand with a community committed to making a difference.





