Urban Film Festival is a three-day event dedicated to educating, exposing and providing distribution opportunities for the new generation of filmmakers. At UFF we celebrate culturally driven content, and are proud to be a platform for up and coming urban filmmakers to share the stories of their communities. Urban Film Festival is dedicated to educating, exposing, and providing distribution opportunities for new age filmmakers. At UFF we celebrate culturally driven content, and are proud to be a platform for filmmakers to share the stories of their communities.

This year’s Urban Film Festival is filled with more enriching content and educational opportunities.

All of our Official Selection Screenings, Film Workshops, and Industry Discussions are live and free of charge to ALL attendees. For more information and a full list of screenings please visit, https://urbanfilmfestivals.com/.

Sponsored by the US. Army- Be All You Can Be!

Schedule of Events 2024









©2023 Cox Media Group